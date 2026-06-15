Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Universal Monsters

Super7 Unveils New ReAction+ The Bride of Frankenstein Figure

Be prepared to take on the things that go bump in the night as Super7 debuts their Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2

Article Summary Super7 unveils The Bride of Frankenstein in Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2, inspired by the 1935 horror classic.

The Bride figure recreates Elsa Lanchester’s iconic white gown and signature black-and-white hair in retro toy form.

With 12 points of articulation and vintage-style carded packaging, The Bride blends classic horror with display appeal.

Super7’s ReAction+ The Bride of Frankenstein figure is available now for $25, ready to join any Universal Monsters collection.

The Bride of Frankenstein is electrifying Super7's latest Universal Monsters ReAction+ wave, bringing one of horror's most iconic characters back to collectors in retro toy form. Inspired by Elsa Lanchester's unforgettable appearance in the 1935 classic Bride of Frankenstein, this new 4" figure captures the character's legendary design. She is featured in her flowing white gown, with her towering, signature black-and-white hair. While the Bride only appeared briefly in the film, her striking look became one of the most recognizable images in horror history, and now Super7 has captured her cinematic legacy in a collectible form packed with iconic vintage charm.

The Bride figure features 12 points of articulation, allowing greater poseability and play options while staying true to that iconic line of retro figures. To make things even better, Super7 has her coming packaged on a beautifully designed card back inspired by classic Universal Monsters movie posters. Whether fans want to display her alongside Frankenstein's Monster or showcase her as a standalone piece, the Bride is here to capture female horror in all its beauty. Super7 continues to celebrate Universal's legendary monster catalog, and collectors can purchase the ReAction+ The Bride for $25 right now on Super7.

Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2 – Bride Of Frankenstein

"Here comes the Bride—and yes, she's all dressed in white. The Bride of Frankenstein, as a ReAction+ Figure, is the Universal Monster of your dreams. Her soft goods robe is breathtaking, as she steps out in style. Inspired by the film, Bride of Frankenstein (1935), this figure has 12 points of articulation with paint and sculpting details that replicate the Bride's hair with silver lightning-streak features—and her drop-dead gorgeous face. This collectible action figure arrives in blistered card-back packaging with artwork influenced by the "thrills and chills" aesthetic of Universal Monsters movie posters. Your silver-scream favorite awaits, so hurry to add the Bride of Frankenstein ReAction+ Figure to your collection."

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