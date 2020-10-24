Supernatural Creator: Sam, Dean Would Vote Biden- Except for One Thing

While Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) still have a few more episodes to defeat a narcissistic, world-consuming sociopathic God (Rob Benedict), the people of the United States have an opportunity to defeat a narcissistic, world-consuming sociopathic POTUS who thinks he's a "god" when they go to the polls on November 3rd. Well, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) is doing his part to get out the vote against Trump by letting the SPN Family known that Sam and Dean would definitely vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Of course, Kripke proved himself in need of an editor when he followed up by saying Dean would've paused because Trump "banged a porn star" (Stormy Daniels). Thankfully, social media fans didn't hesitate to offer Kripke "notes" to clarify that Dean wouldn't hesitate to vote for Biden because Trump "treated her like shit."

Here's a look at how Kripke's post went, and it's definitely worth taking a deep dive into the responses to see how conversations like this can flow and evolve without becoming a "burn them in the town square" moment:

To be fair, Dean paused a second, cause Trump banged a porn star and y'know, life goals, but Sam brought him to his senses. Then they went for pie. #SPN #SPNFamily @cw_spn #Supernatural @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 23, 2020

A rewrite based on your notes (I missed you guys!) Dean didn't care that Trump banged a pornstar, cause Trump treated her like shit, like he treats everyone & everything. Plus Dean slept with his fave pornstar. But he still loves Casa Erotica: Cabana Nights. #SPNFamily #SPN — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 23, 2020

Unfortunately, Kripke's dreams of Sam and Dean going all-in on Biden and Harris could never come to be even if the world of The CW series did exist (our brains our bleeding a little bit as we write all of this). As Misha Collins (Castiel) explains in response, Sam and Dean have been at a level of "persona non grata" since the third season so any votes would be considered fraud (way to piss on our corn flakes, Collins). But it looks like they could be supporters in spirit…???

Hey, Eric, I know you haven't worked on the show for a while, but TECHNICALLY Sam & Dean have been fugitives or legally dead since Season 3. Either way, if they vote it'd be fraud. (But they fight for the forces of good, so @JoeBiden would be on their side.) @jarpad @JensenAckles https://t.co/RzCS34ADnI — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) October 23, 2020

This leads us to next week's episode "Unity"- with Sam and Dean now realizing the price that has to be paid to stop God aka Chuck's path of destruction dead in its tracks. Dean sees Billie's (Lisa Berry) plan as the only way, no matter what the cost. Sam? Not so much- which may explain why our foursome is heading out on separate missions. Looks like Castiel sides with Sam when it comes to finding another solution. As for Dean and Jack (Alexander Calvert), it's about one last ritual- and that means a meeting with "the first one off God's assembly line":

Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo)

Ackles and Padalecki offer their thoughts on how important "Back Roads Americana" has been during the series' 15 season run.