Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Posts BTS Video From Series Finale Wrap

In honor of the four-year anniversary of the series wrapping filming, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki shared a video from the final day.

It was on November 19, 2020, when the long-running Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki-starring Supernatural came to an end after 15 seasons with "Carry On" (directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb). But for the cast and creative team, the goodbyes came a little more than two months earlier, when the series was filming for its final times. That date would be September 10, 2020 – and now, four years later, Padalecki is reflecting on that time and sharing a video from the final day.

"Four years ago TODAY, a bunch of us stood on a bridge to say "see ya later" to characters, and stories, that we will cherish forever…," Padalecki began the caption to his video post. "Being back in Vancouver for this strange anniversary has certainly made me want to say THANK YOU to the #spnfamily, on all sides of the camera, who made it all possible. Til we meet again. 🙏❤️#CarryOn." Here's a look at the post from earlier today:

If you didn't get a chance to check out whatPadalecki shared about a mental health crisis he suffered in 2015 and how he was dealing with Walker ending during a June 2024 edition of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, it's definitely worth checking out for its openness and honesty. Over the course of the hour, DiDario, Padalecki, and his wife & actress Genevieve Padalecki cover a wide range of other topics, including – yes – if there's going to be a Supernatural reunion happening with Ackles. Good news? Padalecki said that he and Ackles are still within their initial five-year cooling-off time but that the interest is still there and that it continues to feel more like "when" than "if." That said, Padalecki also made it clear that they're not looking for another run like the original series.

In the clip below, Padalecki explains how they're not looking for another 15-year-run – or even a 5-year-run – but would like to handle their return the same way his other series, Gilmore Girls, handled it. Essentially, a restart/sequel series (not a reboot) that would continue things from the original universe – but more of a contained story with a limited number of episodes. From there, Genevieve discusses how the show's longevity is impressive and how the fans are as interested in these characters and this universe now as ever before:

Are we getting closer to a #Supernatural reboot? This + so much more on this week's episode of my podcast, "I've Never Said This Before," with the lovely @jarpad and @GenPadalecki. We have so much fun, but we also go really deep. These two are quite special. Listen here:

Apple:… pic.twitter.com/i6vqK6VZpK — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) June 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

