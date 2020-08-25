Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels

Looking to move the conversation past that whole ugly matter involving Jensen Ackles and the SPN Tape Ball (we're watching you, Ackles), Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki (Walker) is offering up another update from the set of the long-running series' final two episodes. As members of the SPN Family are more than aware of, these final seven episodes look to be a steady stream of punches to our "feels"- but apparently Padalecki wants to make doubly-sure just how heart-crushing this final run is going to be.

And let's just say that Padelecki didn't exactly go the "subtle" route, as you're about to see in his post below. While admitting he has been known to be a "cry-baby," seeing the words on a street sign just makes it all so… official. That said? The cast and creative team should autograph that sign and auction it off for charity:

Season 15 spoiler (but we all know I'm a cry-baby) pic.twitter.com/BxTXKMIw4H — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 25, 2020

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"