Supernatural: Jared Padalecki's Birthday Perspective for Misha Collins

A day after some deep state intel from the SPN Tape Ball confirmed that Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Baby were safely back on set to film what remains of the 15th and final season of The CW's Supernatural, Padalecki is taking a moment to wish someone very close to him a very happy birthday. While this individual may not always make their presence known, they're there when it counts and their impact across the country and around the world is immeasurable- or as Padalecki phrases it so beautifully in the tweet below, "someone who's done so much good for so many people in this world."

Oh, and did you know today was Misha Collins' birthday? Hey, it's not like Padalecki forgot (with a fun "after-thought jab to his on-screen Castiel at the end):

Happy birthday to someone who's done so much good for so many people in this world 🎈and also @mishacollins https://t.co/atiuOlzHNp — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) August 20, 2020

Earlier this week, The CW released its fall schedule, revealing that Ackles, Padalecki, Collins, and the rest of the Supernatural team would return for the first of the final seven episodes on Thursday, October 8, at 8 p.m. If production on the final two episodes remains on track, the series finale lands on Thursday, November 19, at 9 p.m. (preceded by the series' one-hour wrap-up special Supernatural: The Long Road Home).

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"