With filming about to get underway on the final two episodes of The CW's Supernatural, series stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins have been doing their fair share of dropping teases for what the SPN Family can expect from the series' final run. But that doesn't mean they get to keep all of the fun to themselves. To help kick off ReedPop's Metaverse (think virtual con), Supernatural Cast Reunion – The End of the Road brought together Mark Pellegrino (The Big Lebowski, 13 Reasons Why) aka Nick/Lucifer, Timothy Omundson (Psych, This Is Us) aka Cain, Osric Chau (The CW's "Arrowverse," Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) aka Kevin Tran, and Lauren Tom (Futurama, Ghost of Tsushima) aks Linda Tran/Crowley (briefly).

Joined by moderator Claire Lim, the panel offered their thoughts on the long-running series ending after 15 seasons, expectations for the finale, new insights into their characters and on-set experiences, what the fans have meant to them over the years, and more:

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"