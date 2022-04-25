Supernatural: Misha Collins Clarifies Con Comment: "I Am Not Bisexual"

Supernatural star Misha Collins (The CW's Gotham Knights pilot) made major headlines over the weekend at Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention in New Jersey when he apparently came out as bisexual. The moment came when Collins was speaking to a crowd of Supernatural family members when he asked them, "How many of you would consider yourself introverts?" Following that, Collins also asked, "How many extroverts?" and "And how many bisexuals?", with the latter question getting the largest response from the crowd. After giving the crowd a moment to clap and cheer, Collins offered a response that sounded a whole lot like, "I'm all three" before moving on with his talk. Well, apparently Collins wasn't coming out after all, which he clarified via social media this afternoon.

"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," Collins began his post before explaining that it was "the clumsiness of my language" and the way he handled the moment with the crowd were the main contributors to the confusion. But with regards to his sexuality, Collins looked to clear up the record: "I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly." Now here's a look at Collin's complete post (followed by the text):

I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was "all three" things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual.

This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly.

I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I'm trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.

Thanks and I'm sorry,

Misha