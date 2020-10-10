Supernatural Season 15 Gimme Shelter Preview; Ep Overviews; Interviews

That's one down and six to go, as Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) head down the road towards their final standoff with God aka Chuck (Rob Benedict) in the 15th and final season of The CW's Supernatural. Following up on last week's release of preview images for "Gimme Shelter," we're getting a look at the official promo that finds Sam and Dean searching for a (hopefully) friendly face in an "enemy-of-my-enemy" sorta way, while Castiel and Jack are on a case and flashin' badges.

Here's a look at the official promo for the next episode "Gimme Shelter," followed by an overview of the episode as well as for the following episodes "Drag Me Away (From You)" and "Unity":

Supernatural season 15, episode 15 "Gimme Shelter": MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez. Supernatural season 15, episode 16 "Drag Me Away (From You)": FLASHBACK TO A YOUNG SAM AND DEAN – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend, calling them back to a motel from their past and perplexing the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Meghan Fitzmartin. Supernatural season 15, episode 17 "Unity": ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn.

In the following two clips, Padalecki, Ackles, Collins, and Calvert discuss if Jack can be the answer to God that Sam, Dean, and Castiel need; and how their ability to "Never Stop Fighting" defines the core of what the Winchesters are all about:

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Au Revoir (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yex3jbuf8Mo&feature=emb_logo) Here's a look back at the teaser "Exhaust," with two ways to take the title's meaning. Sure, it could mean what Baby leaves behind as the Impala double-times it out of another deadly situation- or it could mean what God's been doing to our heroes this entire time, softening them up for "The End." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supernatural | Exhaust | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XF2w95yiLXE) A Look Back at When the "Supernatural" Heartbreak Began Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Misha Collins via Instagram post), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below, Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKg-HpVEV1U For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ET7HU3G_Bqc&feature=youtu.be&t=1715 Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: VegasCon 2019 Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles GOLD FULL Panel Supernatural (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ET7HU3G_Bqc&feature=youtu.be&t=1715) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVVFZQymnq4&feature=youtu.be Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supernatural Ending with Season 15 – Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVVFZQymnq4&feature=youtu.be)