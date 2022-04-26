Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Updates: "Definitely On The Mend"

Yesterday, we reported on Supernatural star Jensen Ackles confirming during a New Jersey convention that his co-star & friend Jared Padalecki had been involved in a "very bad car accident" last week and that he was "lucky to be alive." After sharing that he had spoken with Padalecki ("He's sad he can't be here"), Ackles offered some details of the accident. "He was in a very bad car accident," Ackles shared. "He wasn't driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive. And not only that, but he's at home recovering, which—the fact that he's not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind, because I saw the car." Since the news broke, fans have been expressing their concerns and hoping for an update on his health. Well, Padalecki offered that on Tuesday evening via an Instagram post that also thanked everyone for their love & support and offered a timeframe for when he will be back in front of the camera.

Hey, y'all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I'm definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I'm so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone," Padalecki wrote in the caption to his post (which you can check out below):

Thankfully, there were no deaths associated with the accident, though the impact was enough to deploy Padalecki's airbags. "That airbag packs a punch," Ackles explained during the fan event. "He's [Padalecki] like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.' But he is doing OK, and he's moving around. But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon." On Thursday, April 21, Padalecki tweeted that he would be unable to attend the convention, with news of the accident growing through social media.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet