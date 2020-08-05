Supernatural Stars, Kansas, SPN Fam Team for "Wayward Son" Sing-Along

When it comes to running initiatives to help raise money for worthy causes and charities in need, Supernatural star Misha Collins (aka Castiel) is a role model of how those with influence can use it to make a profound difference. Along with his current Super Good initiative with fellow actor Michael Sheen (Good Omens, Prodigal Son), Collins has also been hosting a summer GISH (Greatest International Scavenger Hunt) event where fans from around the globe take part in a scavenger hunt that also raises funding for various charities and organizations (with the winning team walking away with the Grand Prize: "an all-expense-paid adventure with your team somewhere amazing (probably on Earth)."

Over the weekend, Collins streamed a very cool "meeting of the minds" that we're thinking a whole of the SPN Family will want to check out. Collins and his co-stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki gathered around the virtual campfire with none other than the band Kansas ("Carry on Wayward Son," like we need to tell you…). Over the course of the 20-minute clip, the gang covers a wide range of topics (from what quarantine life's been like to their musical influences to… sweat?), with a whole bunch of good-natured ribbing to go around. But our favorite part comes towards the end when members of the SPN Family were able to log on and join in on an incredibly touching sing-along of the long-running series' unofficial theme song.

Supernatural Cast on The Journey Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (with Collins via Instagram post, which you check out below), Ackles and Padalecki did their part to get viewers through the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time was to leave. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"