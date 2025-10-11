Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie "BOO-Nanza" DF Night! Our "Them!"/"Arachnophobia" Preview

MeTV's "Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza" returns, with Svengoolie offering 1954's Them! and the House of Svengoolie offering 1990's Arachnophobia.

Article Summary Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza returns to MeTV with a double-feature of Them! and Arachnophobia.

Enjoy horror and sci-fi fun with host Svengoolie and the quirky Sven Squad team each Saturday night.

Catch previews, film overviews, and exclusive trailers for the week’s Svengoolie movie lineup.

Get a sneak peek at all the monster-packed Svengoolie episodes airing through the Halloween month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Welcome to our preview for this week's edition of MeTV's "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza," with another round of double-features from Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, 7 pm CT, Svengoolie is offering up 1954's Them!, with the House of Svengoolie rolling out 1990's Arachnophobia.

To help set the mood, we have previews, overviews, and trailers for both films to pass along. In addition, we have a look at what else is on tap for the rest of the month:

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Them!" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1954, Stars: James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon. The earliest atomic tests in New Mexico cause common ants to mutate into giant man-eating monsters that threaten civilization.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE – "Arachnophobia" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1990, Stars Jeff Daniels, Julian Sands, John Goodman. A new species of South American killer spider hitches a lift to a California town in a coffin and starts to breed, leaving a trail of deaths that puzzle and terrify young Dr. Ross Jennings, who is newly arrived in town with his family.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Young Frankenstein" (8:00-11:00 pm ET/PT). 1974, Stars: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr, Cloris Leachman. Mel Brooks directs the sharpest comedy of his stellar career with this greatest of all horror movie send-ups, regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made. An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body with hilarious results.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Frankenstein" (11:00 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1931, Stars Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, Boris Karloff. Dr. Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "The Fly" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1958, Stars: Vincent Price, David Hedison. A scientist is transformed into a horrifying human/fly hybrid, after a science experiment goes terribly wrong.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Return of the Fly" (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT). 1959, Stars: Vincent Price, Brett Halsey, David Frankham. Phillippe Delambre, the now-adult son of The Fly, does some experimentation of his own.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!