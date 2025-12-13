Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Is Challenging MeTV Viewers to a "Duel" Tonight (PREVIEW)

Tonight on MeTV, Svengoolie offers director Steven Spielberg and writer Richard Matheson's Dennis Weaver-starring action-thriller Duel.

Article Summary Svengoolie spotlights Steven Spielberg and Richard Matheson's suspenseful road thriller Duel on MeTV tonight.

Dennis Weaver stars as a driver stalked by a mysterious truck in this classic 1971 action-thriller film.

Sven and his ghoulish crew offer parodies, trivia, and unique commentary throughout the broadcast.

Catch the expanded theatrical version of Duel, plus exclusive Svengoolie segments and movie-themed fun.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Sven (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are up to this week. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie presents director Steven Spielberg and writer Richard Matheson's (who penned the original short story) Dennis Weaver-starring thriller Duel. Originally airing on network television in November 1971 as an ABC Movie of the Week selection, Universal Pictures would go on to release an extended cut of Duel to theaters, with additional scenes filmed after the movie's television premiere. With that in mind, we've got a preview for tonight's show for you to check out below – including an official trailer for the film and a look at what Svengoolie had to share about the film and tonight's show on his blog site.

You can check out the trailer for tonight's screening of Duel below, followed by a look at what Svengoolie had to share about this week's selection and what viewers can expect (and make sure to check out the entire blog post):

Svengoolie on "Duel": We have gotten requests to bring back this movie, Steven Spielberg's legendary 1971 early full-length directing effort. It was originally made for TV, but we have the expanded version used for theatrical showing. Dennis Weaver's raw emotions as the driver faced with the inexplicable threat of treacherous road rage will have YOUR adrenaline pumping as well. We will tell you a little about the production and its somewhat limited cast, show you a classic Sven take-off on an animated cartoon driver, bring back a favorite parody of a commercial that aired for an insurance company before it hooked up with an emu, visit with some famous movie cars and more!"

