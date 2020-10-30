Even with The CW's Swamp Thing taking next week off (probably thinking ahead because you can't even imagine how righteously insane things must get on a Halloween weekend around the swamps of Louisiana), it's never too early to preview what lies ahead for Swampy (Derek Mears), Abby (Crystal Reed), and the fine folks in and around Marais, Louisiana. This brings us to the following set of preview images for the next episode "Drive All Night," which finds Abby confronting some very real evils from her past as Swampy remains torn between the swamps and the last vestiges of his "humanity."

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 5 "Drive All Night": THE GHOSTS AROUND US – Haunted by the ghost of her childhood friend, Abby (Crystal Reed) is forced to confront both her past with the Sunderlands, as well as the dark forces at play in Marais. When Abby's life is threatened, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) uses his abilities to save her, but it's Matt (Henderson Wade), who ultimately, saves the day, further isolating Swamp Thing from the human world. The episode was directed by Greg Beeman and written by Franklin Rho.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.