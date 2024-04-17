Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jeff lemire, netflix, preview, season 3, sweet tooth, teaser

Sweet Tooth Season 3 Teaser: Gus's Journey Comes to An End This June

With the third & final season arriving June 6th, here's the official teaser for Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth.

Article Summary Sweet Tooth Season 3 premieres on Netflix on June 6th, marking the final season.

New cast includes Cara Gee, Ayazhan Dalabayeva, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Season 3 brings darker themes and an Arctic setting for Gus and friends.

Showrunner Jim Mickle promises a satisfying end to this epic journey.

Earlier this year, viewers were treated to an early look at the final chapters in Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth – with the series set to end its run later this year. In the third season, the action picks up with Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Wendy (Naledi Murray), and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) making their way out to Alaska. And now we know when that final journey will get underway, with Netflix releasing an official teaser and preview images for the final run – set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, June 6th. The final season will see three new series regulars joining the cast – Cara Gee (The Expanse) as Siana, Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka, and Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie. In addition, Rosalind Chao's Zhang and Amy Seimetz's Birdie have been promoted to series regulars. Now, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released, followed by the season's official overview:

Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba's Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters – including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested, and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids.

"[It's] another road trip story like Season 1, but in a very different way," showrunner Jim Mickle shared during a recent interview with TUDUM. "Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn't see in Season 1 or 2." Convery also wants viewers to prepare for a much darker season.

"Season 3 is darker than Season 2," shared the star. "Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There's a lot he has to deal with, and it's peak Sweet Tooth intensity." Mickle added, "In Season 3, everybody is dealing with some kind of wound or emotional loss, whether that was somebody in their life or a part of themselves. Everybody is looking inward and looking to move on and ultimately learning that life doesn't stop. You have to keep putting one foot in front of another."

The series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Amy Seimetz as Gertrude "Birdie" Miller, Rosalind Chao as Helen Zhang, Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie, Cara Gee as Siana, Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka and James Brolin as Narrator.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire and stemming from Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by writer, director & showrunner Jim Mickle; Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran. – with Team Downey's Evan Moore co-executive-producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!