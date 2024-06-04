Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Christian Convery, dc, exclusive, interview, Jim Mickle, netflix, sweet tooth

Sweet Tooth Star Christian Convery on Growing with Series, Legacy

Christian Convery spoke with us about growing as an actor and a person on Netflix's Sweet Tooth, the final season, Gus & Jeppard, and more.

Christian Convery has grown a lot as a person and as an actor. Entering the third and final season of the Netflix series Sweet Tooth, his character Gus has become far more self-aware of his environment, surviving as a human hybrid in the post-apocalyptic world. Based on the Jeff Lemire DC comic of the same name from Jim Mickle, season three finds Gus, Jeppard (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Convery spoke to Bleeding Cool about how he's grown as an actor and a person over the course of the show, if more adventures are ahead beyond season three (possibly a spinoff or feature), his biggest challenge of season three, and his favorite moments.

Sweet Tooth: Christian Convey on Series & Future

Bleeding Cool: How do you feel you've grown as an actor from the time you started on the series in season one?

Five years ago, I started 'Sweet Tooth' – I was eight years old, and I'm 14 now. As Gus has grown as a character, so have I. Over the years, and with positive influences around me on set, I learned about acting from my co-stars like Nonso (Big Man). After season one, I started diving deeper and started collaborating. I started pitching in with my choices and my ideas, confirming with the various directors and getting feedback. In summary, I have immensely grown over the years, not just in acting but as a person.

Was season three always intended to be its final or were there ideas on the wall from Jim and Beth on how the series would go had there been more?

I don't know too many specifics, but I know that when Jim Mickle pitched the idea to the studios, he kept the same ending as he intended in season three. Normally, on sets, things change from the pitch, but the ending staying the same is truly incredible as Jim's vision got to be projected onto the screen. It was always meant to be three seasons.

What has been the biggest challenge for you filming season three?

I wouldn't say challenge, but throughout the season, as there are darker and more intense themes, I had to balance the emotions that Gus was experiencing. It was a great experience, and I took a lot of time to decide how I would play it. Overall, as the story got more complex, I further grew as an actor.

What is your favorite moment together as Gus and Jepperd? What are your favorite separate moments in character?

I'd say the best moment was telling Big Man the story as he leans on the rock. It tells a beautiful story, summing up everything we had gone through over the 3 seasons. It's an emotional and beautiful scene and it was so nice to film that satisfying resolution to the masterpiece that we worked on.

I wouldn't say I personally have a favorite moment, but everyone on 'Sweet Tooth' was essentially one big family. Everyone was so collaborative and got along well. That's very rare to see on a set, and I'm very glad I got to have a great experience with my co-stars, the crew, and the incredible Jim Mickle.

Season three of Sweet Tooth, which also stars Adeel Akhtar, Rosalind Chao, Kelly Marie Tran, Cara Gee, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva, premieres June 6th on Netflix.

