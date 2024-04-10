Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Pop Culture | Tagged: jeff lemire, royal city, sweet tooth

Jeff Lemire Writing And Drawing A New Comic From Boom Studios

Sweet Tooth, Descender, Black Hammer and Royal City creator Jeff Lemire has announced his next comic will be published by Boom Studios

Article Summary Jeff Lemire to publish a new, self-drawn comic with Boom Studios.

The ongoing series will be Lemire's lengthiest since Sweet Tooth.

Boom Studios' team expresses excitement and high expectations.

Lemire revisits Royal City with a sequel planned for Fall 2023.

Sweet Tooth, Descender, Black Hammer and Royal City creator Jeff Lemire has announced his next written/drawn product will be published by Boom Studios. He stated on his newsletter, "Apologies for being radio silent that last few months. I made some grand proclamations about the new Royal City and regular updates to this newsletter in my last posting, but obviously, that didn't happen. Truth is, I've been hard at work on a few new projects that I couldn't discuss yet. But now, I can say that my next self-drawn book will be announced soon and it's a big one. My longest story since Sweet Tooth, and also my first project with BOOM! Studios. I'm really excited to share more details about the new book in the weeks to come. But for now, I'll paste in the press release that BOOM! sent out today…

"This series is literally a dream come true for me," said Matt Gagnon, Editor-in-Chief of BOOM! Studios. "Jeff Lemire is one of my all-time favorite creators and it's a career highlight to have him bring his newest original creation to our publishing house. This will be a true ongoing series in the grand tradition of Jeff's masterpiece Sweet Tooth. The work Jeff is producing right now is astounding. We look forward to sharing this series with the world and adding it to Jeff's pantheon of award-winning books." The series, both written and illustrated by Lemire himself, will launch Fall 2024 as an ongoing series for the Los Angeles-based publisher. "For a while now I have felt like the "ongoing series" in comics is a dying breed," said award-winning and bestselling author Jeff Lemire. "I'm guilty of this myself, having put out a lot of shorter projects over the last several years. But as both a comics fan, and a creator, I have been craving longer format stories again. Series like the classic Vertigo monthlies that would drive me to the comic shops every week when I was younger. "All of this has led me to develop a new book that reflects this desire to get back to a true ongoing series. This project will be my longest self-drawn book since I finished Sweet Tooth ten years ago. I'll be writing and drawing the book myself, and I am very excited to make this my first project with BOOM! As a publisher, they are committed to telling this entire, long-form story that will allow me, readers, and retailers a chance to really invest in a new world, and new characters, knowing new chapters will be published every month with a real long-term plan in mind. I can't wait to share more details in the coming months. But for now, back to the drawing board!" said award-winning and bestselling author Jeff Lemire. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Jeff Lemire to BOOM! Studios. Few creators can so consistently balance poignant, award-winning tales with exceptionally commercial bestsellers in their oeuvre and his library has become essential reading for fans of graphic fiction around the world," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing and Marketing for BOOM! Studios. "When we announce details of this must-read project, it will be evident Jeff has created something that checks all three of those boxes." "Jeff is a living legend and luminary of our medium, and someone whose work I have admired my entire career," said Eric Harburn, editor. "This new project is a culmination of everything you love about his unparalleled body of work, and I'm thrilled for it to finally be revealed in the months to come."

As for Royal City, in March 2017, Lemire released a new ongoing series titled Royal City through Image Comics which followed the Pike family, who live with the ghost of the young Tommy Pike. Ite ending a loot earlier than planned, saying "the schedule of trying to write, draw and watercolor paint a monthly comic myself, while also writing all my other series for other artists, was just too much. I can do a lot, but doing that really pushed me to exhaustion and I had to wrap up Royal City sooner than I wanted just to keep my sanity."

He then announced its return in 2023, saying "ROYAL CITY IS COMING BACK in 2023! I have started work on a brand new Royal City series, currently titled ROYAL CITY VOLUME 2: The Last Days of Richie Pike, and plan on launching the book in Fall 2023 from Image Comics. And you can actually see a brand new 8-page TEASER of the new series in August's Image 30th Anniversary Anthology #5!"

The 30th Anniversary Image Comics story happened and promised more to come.

Not yet though. Maybe soon?

