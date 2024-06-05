Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Christian Convery, exclusive, interview, Jim Mickle, netflix, nonso anozie, sweet tooth

Sweet Tooth Star Nonso Anozie on Emotional Journey, Gus/Jep Dynamic

Nonso Anozie spoke with Bleeding Cool about the final season bond between Jep and Gus in Netflix's Sweet Tooth and what he'll miss the most.

It's been a satisfying journey for Nonso Anozie and Christian Convery, playing out the full adventure of Tommy "Jep" Jeppard and human hybrid Gus on Netflix's Sweet Tooth. As the series wraps after three seasons, Jep develops a bond with Gus, who affectionately calls him "Big Man," as a traveler and reformed hunter. Based on the Jeff Lemire DC comic of the same name, season three finds Gus, Jep, Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embarking on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Anozie spoke to Bleeding Cool about how his role as Jep compares to his other signature roles in other fantasy projects, wrapping the series, and favorite moments.

Sweet Tooth: Nonso Anozie on Jeppard's Growth & Legacy

Bleeding Cool: How do you compare your journey in Sweet Tooth to similar genre fantasies like 'The Sandman,' 'Dracula,' and 'Game of Thrones?' How has Jeppard achieved the kind of depth your other characters haven't?

Awwww, I really loved doing every one of those shows, but for me personally, as an actor who likes roles that challenge me, The journey on 'Sweet Tooth' just pushed the envelope to another realm where my journey as an actor is concerned. Jep and 'Sweet Tooth' as a whole, has given me the opportunity to learn and grow so much as an actor. The emotional journey of playing a man who has essentially given up but is brought back to life by the most wonderful little hybrid in Gus. That was the journey that I wasn't even aware that I was yearning to play and I hope it shows.

Was season three always intended to be its final or were there ideas on the wall from Jim and Beth on how the series would go had there been more?

'Sweet Tooth' was always meant to be a three-season story. I love the fact that it had a beginning, middle and end. It means that writers don't have to try and stretch out a story endlessly just because the show is successful. Which I think the viewer somehow feels in the back of their mind. The result is a perfect lil nugget of a show that doesn't run the risk of being cancelled and does not skip on quality storytelling.

What has been the biggest challenge for you filming season 3?

I'd say my biggest challenge in season three was realizing that this wonderful story was coming to an end. I have genuinely loved making this show and saying goodbye to it has been heartbreaking.

What is your favorite moment together as Gus and Jep? What are your favorite separate moments in character?

My favorite moment is split between two points. The scene sitting by the plane with Gus in season 1 where we agree to become a family and our final scene in season three where I ask him to "tell me a story". This show has given me so much, and I truly hope everyone gets as much watching it as it has given me making it!

Season three of Sweet Tooth, which also stars Adeel Akhtar, Rosalind Chao, Kelly Marie Tran, Cara Gee, and Ayazhan Dalabayeva, premieres June 6th on Netflix.

