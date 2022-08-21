The Sandman: Gaiman on Season 2 Not Being a Given; "Midsummer" Promise

Considering how well-received creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of The Sandman has been (killing it in over 80 countries & territories), it would be understandable for folks to assume that a second season is a given at this point. That Netflix and the producers are just holding off with the announcement to boost streaming numbers. Well, those folks would be very, very wrong… and Gaiman needs them to know that. "Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season, we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough," Gaiman wrote in a tweet responding to a fan who believes the series coming back is just a given. And The Sandman creator couldn't be more right… just look at what's been going on across the streaming landscape over the past few weeks (we're looking at you, HBO Max) if you need convincing of just how uncertain things are in streaming right now.

Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet explaining why it's important for the show to have a strong long game when it comes to securing a second season (let alone start any serious talks of spinoffs). And since the issue of binge-dumping versus weekly releases was brought up in the thread, our two cents? After seeing the social media community come together over that one "bonus" episode, it would be tough to make the argument that the series wouldn't benefit from a weekly "event" release. But for now? The best thing fans can do is watch, rewatch, gets folks they know to watch, and keep talking it up on social media:

Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we've been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough. https://t.co/m7VusGL2rW — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And if there is a second season, viewers can look forward to an adaptation of The Sandman #19, "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (artist/inker: Charles Vess; colorist: Steve Oliff; letterer: Todd Klein; assistant editor: Tom Peyer; editor: Karen Berger) that takes readers inside Morpheus' creative partnership with William Shakespeare. It's within the following tweet that Gaiman also offers the heads-up that another streaming service could pick up the series if Netflix passes. As for those "safeguards" Gaiman referenced back in 2020 regarding not getting canceled before being able to tell the whole story? "The safeguards exist. But they were put in place when the streaming world was very different to the one we're in now," he updated (obviously not able to goo too deep into details):

If we get a second season. (Please encourage all your friends to watch Sandman. Encourage all your friends who have begun to watch Sandman but got distracted by life to finish watching Sandman.) https://t.co/OvoHY00Xtp — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The two-part Episode 11 is a mix of live-action and animation, adapting Gaiman's "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" & "Calliope" with a line-up of names that includes James McAvoy, David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Sandra Oh, Arthur Darvill, and more, from a teleplay by Catherine Smyth-McMullen. And to say it's been well-received would be an understatement. Here's a look back at the preview images, overview, and trailer for Netflix's The Sandman S10E11 "A Dream of a Thousand Cats"/"Calliope":

The animated "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, as well as guest voice cast members including Sandra Oh as The Prophet, Rosie Day as The Tabby Kitten, David Gyasi as The Grey Cat, Joe Lycett as The Black Cat, Neil Gaiman himself as Crow/Skull Bird, James McAvoy as Golden-Haired Man, David Tennant as Don, Georgia Tennant as Laura Lynn, Michael Sheen as Paul, Anna Lundberg as Marion, Nonso Anozie as Wyvern, Diane Morgan as Gryphon, and Tom Wu as Hippogriff.

The live-action "Calliope" is directed by Louise Hooper, and features Sturridge along with guest stars Melissanthi Mahut as Calliope, Arthur Darvill as Richard Madoc, Nina Wadia as Fate Mother, Souad Faress as Fate Crone, Dinita Gohil as Fate Maiden, Kevin Harvey as Larry, Amita Suman as Nora, and Derek Jacobi as Erasmus Fry.

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.