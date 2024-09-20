Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: ella purnell, Sweetpea

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell Serial Killer Comedy Gets STARZ Premiere Date

Sweetpea, the upcoming STARZ series starring Ella Purnell as a wallflower who blossoms when she starts killing jerks, debuts on October 11th.

STARZ announced today that Sweetpea, the new darkly comic "coming-of-rage" story, will premiere on Thursday, October 10, starring Ella Purnell (Fallout, Arcane), will premiere on Thursday, October 10, at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and on Friday, October 11 at 10 pm ET/PT in Canada. The following week, Sweetpea will move to Fridays, dropping at midnight on the STARZ app and airing on linear at 8 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and 10 pm ET/PT in Canada for the remainder of the season.

Ella Purnell is Such a Sweetpea… as She Kills Jerks

Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then, everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly, the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? Ain't she a sweetpea?

The six-part episode series adaptation of Sweetpea – for it is a book series that could almost be the British answer to Dexter – stars Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder. At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice through killing jerks, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens. The ensemble cast includes Nicôle Lecky (Mood, Sense8) as Julia, Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Smothered) as Craig, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as AJ, Leah Harvey (Foundation) as Marina, Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) as Jeff.

Sweetpea: What You Need to Know…

Sweetpea is a six-part series produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series is adapted from C.J. Skuse's cult novel of the same name by executive producer Kirstie Swain (Pure) written by Kirstie Swain, alongside Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve), Laura Jayne Tunbridge and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back To Life), who also serves as executive producer. Commissioning editor Manpreet Dosanjh is the executive producer for Sky Studios. Executive producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and executive producers for See-Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Purnell also serves as executive producer. Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the series producer.

Sweetpea premieres on STARZ on October 11th. We're amazed it took this long for producers to figure out that Purnell killing awful people is a no-brainer.

