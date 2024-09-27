Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: ella purnell, Sweetpea

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell's Rhiannon Is All of Us in New STARZ Sneak Peek

STARZ released a sneak peek at Sweetpea, where Ella Purnell plays a wallflower who blossoms when she starts killing people she hates.

Starz released a new teaser trailer for Sweetpea, the new British serial killer dark comedy about a downtrodden woman who blossoms when she discovers her groove by murdering people she hates. Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon, a quiet wallflower who develops a vengeful and intoxicatingly liberating taste for murder, as one does. Watch as she lists all the people in her life who give her crap and realise she is all of us! (To be fair, the people she would like to kill might be most of the people in Britain.)

In Sweetpea, Rhiannon Lewis doesn't make much of an impression – people walk past her in the street without a second glance. She's continually overlooked for a promotion at work, the guy she likes won't commit, and her dad is really, really sick. Then, everything in her life turns upside down. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly, the wallflower is gone, and in its place is a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon's life transforms as she steps into a new, intoxicating power, but can she keep her killer secret? This might be the story of every woman in the UK if they rose up.

Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse's cult novel of the same name by writer and Executive Producer Kirstie Swain (Pure), alongside Krissie Ducker (Killing Eve), Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim (Sex Education, Hanna). The series is directed by award-winning director Ella Jones (The Baby, Back To Life), who also serves as Executive Producer. Sweetpea is produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The series was originally commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky across Europe. Commissioning Editor Manpreet Dosanjh is the Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Executive Producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and Executive Producers for See – Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Purnell also serves as an executive producer, with Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) also producing.

Sweatpea premieres on Starz in the US on October 10th.

