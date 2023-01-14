Sword Art Online Progressive Movie Sequel Tickets Now On Sale Tickets are on sale for Sword Art Online The Movie Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, hitting the US on February 3 (English dub/subtitles).

Crunchyroll, in partnership with Aniplex of America, announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated sequel, sci-fi action adventure Sword Art Online The Movie – Progressive – Scherzo of Deep Night in North America. The film, coming to theaters on February 3, will be available in both English dub and subtitled. Tickets and additional film information are available on Fandango.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night is the highly-anticipated sequel film to the popular sci-fi action adventure film Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (2021). The sequel follows protagonist Asuna as she continues her journey through the virtual reality death game, where "Game Over" means death in the real world and will feature the never-before-seen 5th floor of Aincrad.

Sword Art Online (published by Dengeki Bunko) is a bestselling light novel series by Reki Kawahara, winner of the 15th Dengeki Bunko Novel Grand prize. The story features Kirito and his heroics as a player in Sword Art Online, a next-generation VRMMORPG (virtual reality massive multiplayer online role-playing game). The light novel series has enjoyed massive popularity since Volume One was first published in April 2009, with worldwide sales topping 30 million copies by 2022. The first season of the anime adaptation aired in 2012, followed by four more seasons to date. In 2017, a theatrical film, Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale, was released. T franchise has also spawned a range of games, manga, toys, and merchandise. Sword Art Online Progressive is a reboot of the light novel series, penned by Kawahara himself, offering a deeper look at where it all began, on Aincrad's first floor. 2021 saw the launch of an all-new animated film adaptation based on the Progressive light novels. The first film in the series rebooted the Aincrad arc seen from Asuna's point of view, debuted at No. 1 at the weekend box office in Japan, and was a long-running hit, staying in theaters nationwide for 10 weeks.

The anime series and the first film are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.