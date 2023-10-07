Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling, WWE Fastlane

Tag Titles Change Hands at Both WWE Fastlane and AEW Collision

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes win thrillingly at WWE Fastlane, but Big Bill and Ricky Starks win AEW titles of their own?! Auugh man! So unfair! 😩

Oh boy, The Chadster has got to tell you, as soon as WWE Fastlane kicked off, it was clear from the word "go" 🚦 that it was going to be an epic event🎉. No surprises there, since WWE always delivers the goods. 📦Tonight proved to be no different with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship title match, where Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes exhibited the precise, choreographed pugilism 🥊that The Chadster so dearly adores. Yes, they were up against Finn Balor and Damian Priest under the watchful interference of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, but the right duo prevailed! 🏆 Auughh man! So satisfying! 🥇

Now, The Chadster has seen plenty of tag team battles, but this one was beyond compare. A sublime synchronicity, a fantastic, fabulously structured bout culminating in a beautifully executed CrossRhodes for the win. 🥳 It was a display of wrestling excellence that was…well, quite frankly, it was art. That wrestling ring was a canvas, and Uso and Rhodes were painters! 🎨Victory was deservedly theirs, and a round of applause 👏 is in order.

And then what does AEW have to offer? Enter AEW Collision where Ricky Starks and Big Bill scored a win over FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

Let's get this straight, Tony Khan. "Big" Bill? Ricky "I-have-no-idea-how-wrestling-works" Starks? Up against FTR? The Chadster can see right through this 😠. This was nothing more than a petty attempt by Khan to steer attention away from Fastlane and undermine WWE's sublime product. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Ricky Starks and Big Bill winning the tag team championships?#️⃣ Sure, FTR Bald is probably pretty disgruntled after Tony Khan fired CM Punk, and yes, FTR Hair must have a court date at some point for that whole Florida thing, and he may be injured too, but The Chadster knows the real motivation behind Tony Khan's booking: an ongoing personal vendetta against The Chadster. Big kudos to WWE for bravely pushing forward despite this bullying by AEW. 🗡️

It's clear to the Chadster that Tony Khan simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – you three are the only folks who truly 'get it,' just as The Chadster does. Together, we are the bastions 🏰 of true wrestling journalism, and we won't allow Tony Khan to trick the fans into settling for less. The Chadster thinks we can all agree – tonight, AEW will never be able to do anything that comes close to WWE Fastlane, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so! 🙌🎆

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!