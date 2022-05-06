Tales of the Walking Dead EP/Showrunner Shares Production Update

So it's safe to say that things haven't exactly been quiet lately within The Walking Dead universe- in front of the camera, behind the scenes, and across social media- so we are happy to report some good news. And that good news comes courtesy of EP & showrunner Channing Powell, who shared an excellent update on the upcoming spinoff anthology Tales of the Walking Dead (which wrapped filming around the middle of April). Taking to Instagram Stories about 12 hours ago from the time you're reading this, Powell confirmed that the mix of the first episode was down. Side note? Can we just say, for what it's worth, how cool that shot was that Powell went with? Hits you in the face in just the right way (okay, that probably reads weirder than it was intended). Anyway, here's a look:

The horror anthology stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Lauren Glazier (Mindhunters, See), and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone). But Samantha Morton reprising her role as Alpha is the one that we might just be looking forward to the most. In addition, Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) & Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Bosch) are each directing an episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) directing three episodes. Set to premiere this summer, here's a look back at the first teaser for Tales of the Walking Dead:

"'The Walking Dead' is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms. We have seen the appeal of this format in television classics like 'The Twilight Zone' and, more recently, 'Black Mirror,' and are excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this very unique and engrossing world." TWDU CCO Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Channing Powell will executive produce.