Either this is another example of the brakes being slammed on something that was never officially confirmed and has now hit some major negotiations snag, some PR/marketing folks looking to play coy until a huge, formal rollout… or a lot of people really s****ing the bed by getting fooled (even Mark Ruffalo?). We'll find out which of those three is true soon enough, but for now? Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black, Perry Mason) isn't starring in Disney+ and Marvel Studios' upcoming live-action She-Hulk series. The live-action series is set to focus on Jennifer Walters (Maslany?), cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she 'hulks out," Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control.

Speaking with the Leader-Post on Thursday to discuss her role as a juror for the Glenn Gould Prize, Maslany was asked about her future projects when a question came up that was based on the assumption (one most people share) that she would be leading the Disney+ series. That's when the actress dropped the bomb: "That actually isn't a real thing and it's like a press release that's gotten out of hand. It's totally not — I've been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it's not actually a thing, unfortunately." When asked about all of the news reports that circulated the news/heavy rumor (including us), Maslany said she wasn't sure how those things ever get out the way they do: "Yeah, I don't know how these things get — I don't know, I don't know. You know better; I have no idea."

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Since that time, we've learned (and confirmed) newcomer Iman Vellani to lead Ms. Marvel, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.