Taylor Swift "Curse" Sees Travis Kelce, Chiefs Super Bowl-Bound

The Taylor Swift "curse" has the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVIIl and Travis Kelce breaking a record. Is that how curses work?

Article Summary Taylor Swift's "curse" sees Travis Kelce & Kansas City Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce breaks Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions.

The "curse" critique called out as hypocritical misogyny.

Celebration with Swift shows a fun sports-pop culture crossover.

Aren't curses supposed to be bad things? If that's the case, then there are a lot of uptight folks out there who are going to have to explain how Taylor Swift "cursed" Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to another trip to the Super Bowl. And we're guessing that Swift must really have it in for Kelce because she also "cursed" him to break Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record for most receptions in postseason history (152 catches). Earlier today, Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10, walking away with the AFC championship belt and sending the team to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. As we're writing this, the Detroit Lions are taking on the San Francisco 49ers to see who will represent the NFC – and from a coverage standpoint, we're hoping for a Chiefs/Lions Super Bowl because that means we get Swift and Eminem.

It was long after the final whistle blew and the Chiefs began their sideline celebrations before the official AFC Championship ceremony, Swift made her way onto the field and to Kelce – embracing, kissing, and enjoying the moment. And why are we covering it? Basically, for two reasons. First, it's one of those nice moments when sports and pop culture crossover in a very cool way. The problem? There are a few too many sports fans out there who take their passion for the game to an almost religious/cult-like level, forgetting that sports are supposed to be fun and entertaining… and to make money.

Second, it gives us a chance to call out what a lot of this "curse" bullshit really is – just a steaming pile of hypocritical misogyny. Because if you're going to accuse Swift of being a distraction that hurts the team, then you best be ready to give her credit for when they do well. But here's the pure, raw, uncut stupidity overshadowing all of this – TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE SUCCESS OF TRAVIS KELCE AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS! These are grown-ass men on the field and on the sidelines – win or lose, they control their own fate. Now go listen to 1989 (Taylor's Version) – it's a banger!

And here's a look at Swift and Kelce meeting up on the sidelines for a celebratory reunion:

