Taylor Swift Drops New Album Details During Grammys Speech (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift fans were hit with huge news during tonight's Grammys - a new album is set to drop on April 19th: The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans of Taylor Swift were expecting the global phenomenon to announce a "Taylor's Version" of Reputation (the last remaining album in Swift's re-recording initiative) was on its way based on some website & social media clues. Bad news? Swift didn't announce the new recording of the album. Good news? Swift did announce that a brand new album would be dropping on April 19th – The Tortured Poets Department.

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

On Swift's Instagram account, a post with key art from the album was posted as the first slide. On the second slide, we see an image of a hand-written note with the following written: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry…" – with "Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department" signing the note. Here's a look:

