Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: new heights, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Gets Jason Kelce Intro, Jokes About Podcast Appearance

Jason Kelce went all-in on his intro for Taylor Swift, who joked about her podcast appearance on this New Heights podcast clip.

Based on the countdown clocks we're seeing on social media, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast didn't have a problem getting the word out that Taylor Swift will be their guest tonight for a special one-on-one-on-one. Of course, the vast majority of it came from the global singing and songwriting phenomenon announcing the title of her upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl. (expected to drop sometime around October based on pre-order info on the website).

With the big episode set to hit tonight at 7 pm ET (don't worry, they have a permission/excuse slip if you need one), the Kelces released a sneak peek that includes Jason's epic intro and more. "You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me," Swift jokes at one point – here's a look:

The podcast hosts dropped a not-too-subtle hint on Monday that Swift would be their guest. Still, there were some folks who were skeptical (and more than a few making it clear that this had better not be some kind of practical joke). Everyone was able to relax after Kelces posted a teaser from the episode that saw Swift complimenting Travis on the choice of blue that he was wearing, saying it was a nice color for him. "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," he replied, before Swift made it clear she was excited to be on the show.

Here's a look at the Instagram post that went out on Monday night, confirming that Swift will be the special guest on the New Heights podcast's extra episode on Wednesday at 7 pm ET:

"92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest," read the caption to the teaser post from earlier on Monday, dropping a ten-ton hint that Swift would be the guest. "New episode Wednesday 7PM ET."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!