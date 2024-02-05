Posted in: CBS, Music, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cbs, howard stern, preview, SiriusXM, super bowl, taylor swift

Taylor Swift Posts New Album Tracklist; Has Howard Stern's Support

Taylor Swift released the tracklist for The Tortured Poets Department - and has Howard Stern's support when it comes to the Super Bowl.

Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift announced that April 19th would bring the brand new album The Tortured Poets Department, we're getting a look at the track list for the four-sided effort – a tracklist that includes Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. After you're done checking out the rundown after the image jump, check out why Howard Stern likes Swift being at the games and looks forward to seeing her at Super Bowl LVIII in the clip above from his SiriusXM show.

Side A: "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone)," "The Tortured Poets Department," "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," "Down Bad"

Side B: "So Long, London," "But Daddy I Love Him," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "Florida!!!" (Florence + the Machine)

Side C: "Guilty as Sin?," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "loml"

Side D: "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "The Alchemy," "Clara Bow" (Bonus Track: "The Manuscript")

"Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift shared during her acceptance speech for winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights on Sunday night. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

On Swift's Instagram account, a post with key art from the album was posted as the first slide. On the second slide, we see an image of a hand-written note with the following written: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry…" – with "Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department" signing the note. Here's a look:

