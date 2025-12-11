Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: stephen colbert, taylor swift

Taylor Swift, Stephen Colbert Talk Life, Love, "The Eras Tour" & More

Check out the image gallery and video highlights from Taylor Swift's one-on-one interview with Stephen Colbert from Wednesday night.

Article Summary Taylor Swift sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss life, creativity, and her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Swift opens up about balancing workaholism, taking breaks, and new hobbies after her epic tour run.

The conversation also touches on her engagement to Travis Kelce and gaining creative control of her music.

Get video highlights and previews of Disney+'s The Eras Tour: End of an Era and The Final Show.

With Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show set to hit Disney+ screens this Friday, Taylor Swift stopped by CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a lengthy late-night chat with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night. From why coming up with her top songs is an evolving process and why she doesn't want a recording studio in her home, to her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, gaining control of her musical destiny, and reflecting on "The Eras Tour" (and more), Swift and Colbert covered a wide range of topics. But our favorite part was the advice Swift had for Colbert, as Swift had just ended an epic multi-year tour and Colbert is set to say goodbye to late-night in 2026.

While she didn't have advice for Colbert's specific situation, Swift shared, "I can sort of see from afar that we're both very passionate, hyperactive people—let's not say workaholics—so when I take time off, I can't slow down that need to get up and do a lot of things today. But I can change what those things are. I can figure out how to chill out, but I'm never going to be a chill person," she continued. "I'm a 'bread girl' now, or I'm like, 'This isn't going to cross-stitch itself!' Hobbies are kind of incredible."

Regarding stepping away from late-night after a two-decade run, Swift sees how Colbert can channel those energies elsewhere. "You give everything to this, you love to do a million things to prepare for this, and you give everything to the people that watch," she explained. "You can give that to your friends and family, your community" (with Colbert joking, "But my friends and family don't chant my name."). In terms of his professional future, Swift is on the same page as most of his fans: podcasting and social media are definitely in Colbert's future.

Colbert's team was kind enough to post the interview in a timely manner, and that's what we have waiting for you above and below. In addition, we've included previews for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show:

Taylor Swift: "The Final Show" and "The End of an Era" Previews

Here's a look at what you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (including the new trailer) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era:

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. The concert film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on December 12th.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

