Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Announce Engagement, Share Image Gallery

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

From breaking records with a recent episode of the New Heights podcast (with Jason Kelce) to announcing a new album that's already piling up big sales numbers to staring down the start of an NFL season, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a whole lot going on in their professional lives. Taking to social media earlier today, Swift and Kelce announced that they plan on tackling those professional challenges together. That's right, the couple took to social media to announce that they are officially engaged. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," was the caption to the Instagram post they shared, with an image gallery spotlighting the proposal, and after Swift accepted, it included. If you thought fans were excited about the new podcast and the new album, just take a peek at social media (and mainstream media) to gauge the reaction.

Here's a look at what Swift and Kelce had to share earlier today when they dropped the big announcement about their engagement:

I mean, it's not like the New Heights podcast wasn't already going to score record viewing numbers when it was confirmed that Swift would be the guest for a special one-on-one-on-one. But when the global singing and songwriting phenomenon dropped the title of her upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, things blew up and blew up fast. During Swift's appearance, we learned that the album will be out on October 3rd, and we also got a look at the album cover and the track list – including the title track with Sabrina Carpenter.

With Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback producing, here's a look at what was released about the new album:

