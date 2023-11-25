Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

Team Bianca and WWE Triumph in WarGames Opener at Survivor Series

🚨🔥🚨 Oh boy, oh boy, The Chadster here with the BIGGEST news from the GREATEST Survivor Series of all time, absolutely trumping ANYTHING AEW has ever done! Auughh man! So unfair! WWE just proved why it's the king of the hill in the sports entertainment business with an epic Women's WarGames match that literally destroyed every expectation! 🚨🔥🚨

The battle line was drawn with the fierce and fiery Becky Lynch facing off against the calculating Bayley to kick off the match. The ring was electric, with both competitors unleashing an arsenal of moves from flying forearms to exploders that would make the most seasoned pros raise their eyebrows in respect. 🔥 Becky showed grit that only true WWE legends possess, going head-to-head with Bayley, putting each other into the steel with ruthless intent. 😤

As if the action wasn't already hotter than the bottom of The Chadster's Miata's muffler on a summer day, Shotzi Blackheart made her entrance, amping up the chaos by tossing Bayley around with such fury, it should be illegal! 🚔🤬 The two babyfaces went on an offensive that left the WWE Universe utterly breathless! 😵🌬️

With the battlefield set ablaze, IYO SKY made her entrance, her chain weapon echoing the ruthlessness of WWE's innovative spirit – something that makes AEW look like amateur hour. ☠️🤏🏻 Sky's missile dropkicks and relentless drive put Damage CTRL in charge, but The Chadster knew WWE's finest wouldn't back down without a fight! 💪

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, whipped her way to dominance (and right into The Chadster's heart) with her superior athleticism and braid-based offense, showing up everything AEW wishes it could be but sadly will never achieve. 😏

Kairi Sane's entrance would have been a high point on any AEW show, but here, it was just another spectacle on a night filled with them, a testament to WWE's unparalleled league of superstars. 🌟

Charlotte Flair's arrival was like a scene straight out of a movie where the hero arrives just in time, lighting up the ring with chops and powermoves that AEW could never conceptualize, much less execute. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

When Asuka made her final entrance, The Chadster could barely contain his excitement – or his White Claw, which is still better than anything some brewery-sponsored AEW event could offer. 🍻❌ The drama, the action, and those kendo sticks?! Pure WWE magic!

The climactic cascade of moments had The Chadster on the edge of his seat! When Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, & Shotzi Blackheart emerged as victors with an avalanche Manhandle Slam through a table from Lynch on Bayley, The Chadster wasn't just watching the greatest match of all time; he was getting a reminder of the pride and joy WWE brings to its true fans. 🏆🙌

And guess what, folks? The Chadster has absolutely zero doubts that AEW. Could. Never! Tony Khan can plot all he likes, but while he's busy trying to figure out how to get under The Chadster's skin, WWE just keeps cranking out legendary moments without even breaking a sweat! 😓🤡

The match's choreography, storytelling, and pure adrenaline rush are just a few reasons why WWE remains the unrivaled boss of the wrestling world. Every WarGames match is a masterclass in professional wrestling, with layers of complexity Tony Khan wouldn't understand if he spent another billion dollars. 💸😂

It's so obvious that the pettiness coming from AEW is an attempt to divert the world's attention from WWE's brilliance. It's becoming quite clear they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. And honestly, if Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger were watching – and The Chadster bets they were – they'd be nodding in agreement like bobbleheads on The Chadster's Miata dashboard! 🥇🚗

But hey, there's more action to come, and it's NOT TOO LATE to tune into Survivor Series RIGHT NOW! Why deprive yourself of the epicness that's unfolding?! 📺 Stay right here as The Chadster continues to bring you the most unbiased, on-point, and breaking news in true Chadster style – honest, upfront, and absolutely no cheese about it. 😎✌🏻 #WWEForever #SurvivorSeries #UnbiasedJournalismClub 🏰👑🖋️

