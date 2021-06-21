Ted Lasso Is Under Serious Bowie/Queen Pressure in Season 2 Trailer

Back in April (almost two months to the date), viewers learned that Apple TV+, Jason Sudeikis, and Bill Lawrence's breakout award-winning comedy series Ted Lasso would be returning to streaming screens for a second season in July. And while the first teaser for the sports comedy's 10-episode return put the emphasis on the kindness being back, the official trailer released Monday morning shows that might be a bit more complicated than he realized. Co-written by Sudeikis and Lawrence and developed for television by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, the streaming series will find Ted having to go to some really dark places to get his team on a winning (not tying) track. Okay, maybe not "dark places" but seeing Ted going with a mirror universe version of himself is pretty good to see.

With the team ready for a comeback July 23, here's a look at the official Season 2 trailer for Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ted Lasso — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reP1gVGpFKo)

Back when the series was first hitting the streaming service, Sudeikis explained what it is about Ted that keeps his outlook so positive- and how it can relate to that on a personal level. "Gandhi said, 'Be the change you want to see in the world,' and this creates the change you want to see," said Sudeikis. "Create the world where being nice, being uncynical, being egoless, being empathetic, and promoting forgiveness is not something that is weak and happens without consequences. Ted does see the best in people and he really is the best version of myself. He's like me after two beers on an empty stomach on a bright sunny day, just like, 'With all of us together, what can't we do?'" So without further ado, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of Ted Lasso:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ted Lasso — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auxeLrtk7tk)

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England- despite having no experience coaching soccer. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, as does Lawrence via his Doozer Productions- in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.