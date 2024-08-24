Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple, season 4, ted lasso

Ted Lasso Returning? WBTV Reportedly Making Moves for Season 4

Report: Warner Bros. TV is making moves to make Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's Ted Lasso Season 4 happen.

Well, this is definitely a good sign for fans of Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly's hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Warner Bros. Television has picked up the contract options on original cast members Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). With the trip reportedly secured, WBTV is expected to reach out to cast members under SAG-AFTRA contracts (Waddingham, Goldstein, and Swift are contracted under UK acting union Equity) – with previous deals having expired, new deals will have to be negotiated. Along with Sudeikis and Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) is reportedly also on the list of actors being reached out to – though a complete rundown of who will be reached out to isn't known.

Of course, there are some points to consider. For example, there is still the matter of locking in all of the necessary players. From there—as we've learned from Peacock's Community: The Movie—there's the not-so-small matter of getting everyone's schedules to line up. Of course, money is as big of a factor as ever when it comes to streaming series – though it would be safe to assume that Apple TV would make a serious exception when it comes to getting the steamer's biggest hit back for another run. Though reps from all parties involved aren't talking, DH reports that plans are also underway to open a writers' room – with the "fingers crossed" hope that production on a fourth season could get underway in early 2025. Meanwhile, what could Sudeikis be thinking about all of this? Sources in DH's reporting make an excellent point that the studio wouldn't reportedly be moving forward with casting and writers' room moves if the series co-creator, star, and executive producer hadn't given his blessing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!