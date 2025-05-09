Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted: MacFarlane, Wahlberg, Seyfried Set for Peacock Animated Series

Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, and Jessica Barth are returning for Peacock's animated Ted sequel series. Here's a look!

More than three months after the word came down that filming on the second season of the hit Peacock series had wrapped, we have some big (and surprising) news to share with Ted fans. No, it's not another update on Season 2. As great as that would be, this is even better because the franchise's comedic universe is about to expand from film to television to animation. That's right! The streaming service announced that an animated series focusing on the lovably foul-mouthed bear will be set after the two feature films (so we're talking about a sequel series), with Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg (John), Amanda Seyfried (Sam), and Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn) returning to voice their characters from the live-action movies. In addition, Kyle Mooney (voicing the new character Apollo) and Liz Richman (voicing Ruth) have joined the cast. In addition to making the announcement – and to show how far along they already are with production – Peacock was kind enough to share a look at the cast recording their lines.

Between this news and FOX picking up Family Guy and American Dad! for four more seasons, MacFarlane's voice is going to be in serious demand. Now, if we could only get an update on The Orville… hmmm. Here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released, which includes a look at the cast in the recording studio and more:

Along with starring, MacFarlane will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the project, with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (Peacock's Ted prequel series) serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners for the animated series. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door Entertainment) will also executive produce, alongside Claudia Katz of Rough Draft. UCP, Fuzzy Door, and MRC are producing the project.

