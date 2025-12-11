Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: ted

Ted Season 2 Drops March 5th; Peacock Previews Seth MacFarlane Series

Returning to Peacock on March 5th, here's a look at what's ahead with Showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan & Brad Walsh's Ted Season 2.

Seth MacFarlane returns as showrunner and the voice of Ted in this hit prequel comedy series set in the '90s.

The season follows Ted and 17-year-old John Bennett navigating family and senior year in Massachusetts.

Expect more raunchy humor, heartfelt moments, and dysfunctional family antics from showrunners MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh.

We've got some good news to pass along for fans of Showrunners Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh's MacFarlane and Max Burkholder-starring Ted. Earlier today, Peacock announced that the eight-episode season would be hitting the streaming service on Thursday, March 5, 2026. In addition, we have a key art poster, a gallery of first-look images, an overview of the season, and a special note from the showrunners waiting for you below:

The hit comedic prequel series to the Ted films finds us in the '90s, and Ted the bear's (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach), and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

It's 1994, and senior year of high school is underway for Ted the foul-mouthed teddy bear and his best friend, likable but awkward John Bennett. Together, they live in a working-class Boston home with John's parents, Matty and Susan, and their cousin, Blaire. Matty is a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who sees himself as the unequivocal boss of the house and frequently clashes with his liberal niece. Susan is kind, selfless, and almost pathologically sweet when it comes to caring for her family. Blaire is an outspoken college student who often finds herself at odds with her more traditional-minded relatives.

"We've made a second season of our show 'Ted,' which we are excited to share with you. The episodes represent the hard work of our fellow writers, gifted actors, and talented crew, including the visual effects team who bring the character of Ted so convincingly to life," MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh shared about the upcoming season. "We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family. On the off-chance the series is not your cup of tea, a great way to get us back is to leave all the episodes playing to completion on multiple devices throughout the house. That'll show us."

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC, Peacock's Ted is executive-produced by MacFarlane, Corrigan, and Walsh. In addition, Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson via Fuzzy Door, also serve as executive producers. All eight episodes of the second season will debut on Peacock on March 5, 2026.

