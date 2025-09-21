Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Teen Wolf

Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey Has New Film Written, Talks Franchise's Future

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has written a new film and is looking to continue the franchise as either a film or a television series.

If Tyler Posey (Scott McCall) has his way, 2023's Teen Wolf: The Movie won't be the last you see of the franchise. During an interview with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the film London Calling, Posey shared that he's written a script for a second film and how he envisions either continuing with a film or a television series. "We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more," Posey shared. "So I wrote the second film. I'm trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third. Or we're just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I'm going to spearhead it. I want it really bad."

Though noting that it will "probably need a couple rewrites" since it was written "a few years ago," Posey said that the script is "ready to go" and "the concept is amazing." He added, "I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project. I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them. They've been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them." As Posey sees it, the franchise was ended too soon and still has some stories to tell. "I want to continue it. Me and all the fans and a lot of the actors feel like it was halted at a time where we should have kept it going. So I think there's more to come," he added.

The cast of Teen Wolf: The Movie included Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, and Dylan Sprayberry. Now here's a look at the official trailer:

In Paramount+'s Teen Wolf: The Movie, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television, a terrifying new evil has emerged in Beacon Hills, calling for the return of Alpha Werewolf Scott McCall (Posey) to reunite once again the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With new allies and trusted friends like Derek Hale (Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Haynes), Malia Tate (Hennig), and the return of a long-lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.

