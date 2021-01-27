Amazon is turning up the heat on their original videos with a new series, Tell Me Your Secrets. The thrilling new show has recently come out with a trailer ahead of the February premiere. The plot revolves around three different individuals torn between being victims and perpetrators. The leads include Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, and Amy Brennan as those stated individuals. Rabe's character, Emma, is dealing with the aftermath of facing a dangerous killer. Linklater's character, John, is seeking redemption although he remains a serial predator "in the past". Brennan's character, Mary, grieves and strives to find her missing daughter. The lines between the good and bad in these individuals will grow thin in Tell Me Your Secrets. The Harriet Warner drama is set to run for 10 episodes.

Here's a look at the official trailer released on Wednesday, with the series set to premiere on February 19:

In the trailer, Emma deals with the complications of figuring out whether her nightmares are simply horrible dreams or if they're horrific memories, alongside blending into a town for witness protection. Each character reveals glimpses of themselves in the two minutes compilation we're given. Misplaced blame appears to be a big theme to come out in the episodes, with John and Mary teaming up in a sense to shift negative attention to Emma. Suspicion and tension grow quickly in this fantastic trailer for Tell Me Your Secrets. Amazon Prime will be streaming the series on February 19th for their audiences. There's a lot to get excited about with this show, after all the executive producer's behind Big Little Lies and The Undoing are in charge of this as well. With a creative team like that, a fantastic drama is hopefully what we'll see. Let us know in the comments below what (or if) you're interested in seeing from Tell Me Your Secrets.