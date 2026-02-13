Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: terminator, terminator zero

Terminator Zero Showrunner Tomlin Confirms Animated Series' Fate

Terminator Zero showrunner Mattson Tomlin confirmed on social media that the animated series has been cancelled by Netflix.

Article Summary Terminator Zero animated series has been cancelled after one season on Netflix, confirms showrunner Mattson Tomlin.

Despite strong reviews, the series was dropped due to low viewership numbers, ending hopes for future seasons.

The show offered a unique new take on the Terminator universe with fresh characters and storylines.

Tomlin had ambitious plans for seasons 2 and 3, focusing on the Future War, but celebrates the contained story of the first season.

Originally announced back in 2021, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Mattson Tomlin's (Project Power, The Batman II) Terminator Zero first hit Netflix screens back in August 2024 – on "Jundgement Day," to be precise. Directed by Masashi Kudo and animated by Production IG (Ghost in the Shell), the eight-episode series was set within the "Terminator" universe we've come to know, but focused on new characters and storylines. It was a unique and visually compelling take on the franchise, one we hoped would develop over several seasons. Unfortunately, Tomlin took to social media heading into Friday to deliver the bad news: while well-received by viewers and critics, not enough folks tuned in for the streamer to give it a second season. "It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it," Tomlin wrote about the fate of Terminator Zero. "I would've loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season's 2 and 3, but I'm also very happy with how it feels contained as is."

Here's a look at Tomlin's social media post, confirming that the animated series' run at Netflix was over:

It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would've loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season's 2 and 3, but I'm also very happy with how it feels contained as is. https://t.co/Dh7G6gkBF7 pic.twitter.com/dqCSXHIytg — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) February 13, 2026 Show Full Tweet

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!