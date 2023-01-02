That '90s Show Key Art Spotlights Smith & Rupp's Red & Kitty Forman

In less than three weeks, That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) & Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) return to introduce viewers to a new generation with the premiere of Netflix's That '90s Show. Jumping to 1995, we check in with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) & Donna (Laura Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer. During her stay, Leia bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids… under the watchful eye of Kitty (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith), of course. Before a look back at what we know about the sequel spinoff ahead of its January 19th debut, we have new key art for the series spotlighting Smith, Rupp, and their young co-stars to share:

That '90s Show: What You Need to Know About Netflix's Spinoff Sequel

Joining Rupp, Smith, Grace & Prepon are Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. In addition, Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo) are set to guest star. But you don't have to take out word for it, not when we have a huge amount of preview images profiling a number of new and returning faces. And then… after that? Well, how does an official trailer sound? Enjoy!

Now here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today, along with an official overview of the series, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser (with That '90s Show hitting Netflix on January 19, 2023):

It's 1995, and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen's friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation, and Red is, well…Red.

In the latest edition of "Interview from the Hair Chair," Smith & Rupp open up about what it's like returning to their beloved sitcom roles, what it was like bonding with a new generation of actors in the franchise, reuniting with the cast from the original series, and a whole lot more in the following featurette. And yes, as you can tell from the title? The duo are multi-taksers so you're getting only the honest truth that comes getting your hair & make-up done:

Netflix's That '90s Show was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Gregg Mettler, and Lindsay Turner. Executive producers include Rupp, Smith, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner. The Carsey-Werner Company serves as the production company.