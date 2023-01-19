The Afterparty Season 2 Images Preview A New Season & A New Mystery A new round of murder & mayhem is on our way with these first-look images for Apple TV+'s The Afterparty Season 2, premiering on April 28th.

Apple TV+ and the cast and creators behind the acclaimed hit murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty took the stage at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour to debut a first look and announce the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season. From Academy Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first two episodes on Friday, April 28, followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday, culminating in the season finale set for June 23, 2023.

Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, season two will introduce new film genres and an expanded cast of characters played by Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered, and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller's expansive five-year overall television deal. Season two is co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer & performer Anthony King, with Miller and King serving as executive producers. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair's production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller's SVP of Television, Aubrey Lee, is a producer on the series. The new season premieres on April 28th with two episodes on Apple TV+.