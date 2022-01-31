The Always Sunny Podcast: Day Discusses "Rock, Flag, and Eagle" Origin

So Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz have made it two-for-two when it comes to video episodes of The Always Sunny Podcast, with a look at S02E09 "Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody's Ass" (directed by Dan Attias and written by Day & McElhenney). And in what was a great episode from top to bottom, the standout was clearly Charlie's (Day) rendition of "Rock, Flag, and Eagle"- a song beloved by those who do & don't get the satirical irony behind it. In the following clip, Day reveals how he and David Hornsby were influenced by the pro-America car & truck commercials that were on at the time. But what earns the clip bonus points is Day sharing Mary Elizabeth Ellis's idea on how to take those commercials to the most extreme "Murca" levels as possible.

So for a look behind the curtain at how America's next national anthem first came to be (and what kind of vehicle Jesus would prefer), check out this clip from today's new video podcast episode "Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody's Ass":

Day teased a major addition to the podcast that he would like to see when visiting with Jimmy Kimmel on Kimmel's late-night ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week. After Kimmel praised Day and the crew for the success of the podcast and promoted the move to video this week, Day explained how they're looking to continue to try new things with the podcast. And that's when Day dropped the game-changer: a hotline where they can "talk to random people." Okay, maybe Kimmel has a point and it's not the most original concept in the world- but for this show? Can you imagine an episode just based on the confusing messages they get alone? And then if they ever ran a live podcast with a live hotline? The possibilities are endless, people! Along with the podcast, Day offers an update on the "Mario Bros" movie, discusses his new film I Want You Back, takes a stroll with Kimmel back in time to look at some of Day's early commercial work, what it's like working with his wife Ellis, and more- check out the full interview below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlie Day on Always Sunny Podcast, Playing Luigi in Mario Bros Movie & His First Commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnvYxE2Dh18)

Here's a look back at Howerton winning over the video podcast-watching audience (especially the 18-49 FC ("F**king Creep") Demo), with The Always Sunny Podcast (video edition) now available. You can check out "Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody's Ass" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):