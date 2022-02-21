The Always Sunny Podcast Preview: Broken Clavicles? Always Radical

Welcome to Monday, which means it's time for a new episode of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast. And if you're in the U.S. and home because of Presidents' Day, today would be as good of a day as any to check out "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" (with a preview& links below) as well as their caller hotline episodes. But before we get to that, we wanted to share again what FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier had to say about IASIP during last week's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event. "It's interesting with that show. The guys have been doing it for so long. As long as they feel that they creatively can maintain its vibrancy, they want to continue to do it. Creatively, the show is excellent and we think the last season was as strong as ever," Schrier responded when asked about the future of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. "The fans love the show so we'll keep going as long as they want to keep it going." So while the series has a deal in place through an 18th season, it doesn't sound like FX Networks wants the doors to Paddy's closing any time soon.

In the most recently-released clips from The Always Sunny Podcast, a discussion about skiing leads to Howerton explaining to Day and McElhenney how the true definition of radical is a broken clavicle. And let's just say he has first-hand knowledge of this information. Though Day makes a very convincing "peas" counter-argument… And make sure to check out "The Gang Finds a Dumpster Baby" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: