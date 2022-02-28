The Always Sunny Podcast Preview: Kaitlin Olson aka Sweet Dee Calls In

Even if you're not following along with the show's timeline, last week's preview clip from The Always Sunny Podcast for this week's episode offered the ten-ton clue that S03E02 "The Gang Gets Invincible" was next up for Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz to put under the microscope (and use as a springboard for a hundred non-episode-related topics). But what makes this episode even more special is the guest who calls in for this round. Yup, that's right, the episode's resident field goal kicked, ankle-shatterer, and one who appreciates a good homemade cape as much as the next person… Kaitlin Olson aka Dee Reynolds aka "Sweet Dee."

So here's a look/listen to Olson checking in with the podcast gang to talk "first impressions," and make sure to check out "The Gang Gets Invincible" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

S03E02 "The Gang Gets Invincible" is an episode overflowing with highlights, with Geoffrey Owens's "Donovan McNabb" (and future "Tiger Woods") and Faizon Love's Coach two of the biggest. But in the following clip, we learn that the name "Donovan McNabb" was not an easy one for Love to say. "Donny John McCrab" or "Donaman Midmab"? No problem. In fact, Day gives an excellent reason why it was so much better that it worked out that way.

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

