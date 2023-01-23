The Always Sunny Podcast Shares IASIP Season 16 Writing Updates & More With Kaitlin Olson joining The Always Sunny Podcast this week, we have It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 updates to pass along.

Last week, The Always Sunny Podcast offered fans a pretty extensive update on how things were looking with the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito -starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Recording from their writing offices, we learned that Howerton, Day & McElhenney were in the thick of writing and that filming at that point was 16 days away. Well, it's a week later (meaning filming starts in around 9 days if the timetable is still on track), and Olson is guest hosting this week's podcast (Howerton's away on personal business), and we're kicking things off with another update.

Day shared that they were "deep down the writing hole," with podcast co-host & IASIP icon Megan Ganz adding that she knew things were getting intense because the "Please Do Not Disturb" sign has appeared. From there, Day addresses how they've been shaving their scripts down to reach page count to avoid having to edit episodes on the backend. Olson added that she had received the scripts that were done up to this point the night before but hadn't had a chance to look at them yet. McElhenney enters the conversation, and a short discussion begins about whether or not they should drop episode titles as a way of marketing the show during production.

From there, the topic moves back to how intense the writing cycle has gotten (though Day adds that the past week has been a "breakthrough" one), with Olson sharing a personal account of how McElhenney has been impacted by his current workload. There's no way that I could do it justice by summarizing it here (check it out below), but McElhenney follows up Olson's account by explaining to the listeners/viewers that he wanted to open up about how he was feeling to let them know that the entire team still puts in the hard work and hours 16 seasons in as they did from the start. Here's a look at the entire episode, with the IASIP Season 16 talk kicking off the show:

Thanks to an Instagram Stories video posted earlier this month by McElhenney (with Day making a quick appearance) it was first confirmed that writing on the 16th season was underway: