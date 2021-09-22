Arcane: Riot Games & Netflix Series Unveils Character/Cast Posters

Arcane is the upcoming CGI animated fantasy set in the world of Riot Games' League of Legends game. The series is due to premiere this Autumn. Riot Games and Netflix released 8 posters of the main characters who will be featured in the show ahead of the official trailer this Saturday. Under the mantra "True power comes to those who are willing to take it," Arcane is set in the utopian region of Piltover & the oppressed underground of Zaun, and follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

Netflix and Riot Games bring the global phenomenon League of Legends franchise to television with the animated event series Arcane, set to premiere on Netflix worldwide this fall. The series marks Riot Games' first series for television. Set in Riot's globally popular League of Legends game, Arcane is an animated series developed and produced by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

Instead of watching the characters run and fight as tiny figures on a PC screen, fans will, at last, be able to see the characters up close as they fight and even have actual conversations with each other, unhindered by keyboard commands typed by the insanely fast fingers of a South Korean championship player. The characters will have facial expressions and body language after all these years as tiny ant-like toy soldiers on a large map. Happy days!

VI (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld)

JINX (voiced by Ella Purnell)

JAYCE (voiced by Kevin Alejandro)

CAITLYN (voiced by Katie Leung)

SILCO (voiced by Jason Spisak)

MEL (voiced by Toks Olagundoye)

VANDER (voiced by JB Blanc)

VIKTOR (voiced by Harry Lloyd)

The global debut of the Arcane Official Trailer launches this Saturday, Sept. 25 during Netflix's first-ever global fan event Tudum. The virtual livestream event begins at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 1am JST and KST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, as well as on Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.