The Always Sunny Podcast Shows "Mr. Falcon" Respect; Day's A Muskrat?

After last week's award-worthy special episode of Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast that saw Kaitlin Olson join in on the St. Patrick's Day festivities, the podcast gang has sobered up and returned with another episode of the podcast/video podcast series. And to help celebrate the show dropping its look at "The Gang Gets Held Hostage," we have two previews that offer a little background intel on a famous line from the episode as well as McElhenney, Howerton & Day's comfort levels when it comes to… well… being touched is probably the best way to phrase it.

In the following clips, the podcast gang discusses how Frank's (Danny DeVito) "Yippee Ki-Yay, Mr. Falcon" was from the television edit of Bruce Willis' Die Hard as a replacement for "mother-fucker" and wonder if there wasn't a better option. But first, a conversation about which of the three of them is the most approachable when it comes to physical contact in real life where we learn why Day considers himself more of a "muskrat" when it comes to all of that. And make sure to check out "The Gang Gets Held Hostage" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

Here's a look at the major podcast upgrade courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here), some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (bonus points for "flexing bicep"):

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans: