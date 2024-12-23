Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: ai, amptp, Tag, the animation guild

The Animation Guild (TAG) Members Vote to Ratify New 3-Year AMPTP Deal

The Animation Guild (TAG) and AMPTP now have a new three-year deal in place, which was ratified by 76.1% of voting union members.

Despite rumblings and resistance from members of the union who argued that the new agreement didn't go far enough in terms of offering protection and guardrails when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing threat posed by Generative AI, The Animation Guild (TAG – IATSE Local 839) has ratified its new three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The union reported that 76.1% of the voting members voted in favor of the 2024-2027 Animation Guild Master Agreement. Though TAG saw an increase in the number of voting members for this contract cycle as compared to the previous contract cycle, the percentage of those voting in favor of the deal presented dropped from 87% in 2022 to 76.1& in late 2024.

"I want to recognize the incredible work that the Negotiations Committee put into seeing this agreement reached and ratified," shared TAG Business Representative Steve Kaplan in a statement on the union's website. "This agreement is the next step forward in our goal to create the strongest contract for our members. The advancements made here are plenty, but there is also much work to be done with regard to addressing the priority matters that were not fully answered. The membership made clear to us that there is a need for more focus on Generative Artificial Intelligence, and we will attack the issue through a multi-faceted approach, including lobbying for effective legislation, advocating for tax incentives for human-made work, and grieving against potential abuses." Here's a rundown of some of the highlights from the 2024-2027 deal that union leadership highlighted in their ratification statement:

Increases to health and pension funds with no cuts to healthcare benefits or added costs to members.

Wage increases: 7% in the first year, 4% in the second, and 3.5% in the third.

AI protections including written notifications and the ability to consult with the production and identify alternative non-GenAI tools.

Increases to on-call hours and dismissal pay.

New bereavement leave and additional sick days.

Recognition of Juneteenth as a holiday.

Craft-specific gains, including staffing minimums for writers and significant wins for storyboard artists.

