The Audacity: AMC Releases First Look at Silicon Valley Comedy-Drama

AMC Networks released preview images for The Audacity, the new comedy-drama about Silicon Valley techbros that's set to premiere this April.

AMC and AMC+ have released the premiere date and first-look photos for the highly anticipated new drama series, The Audacity, from Emmy, Peabody, WGA, and PGA Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul), marking his first-ever series creation. The eight-episode series will premiere on Sunday, April 12th at 9 pm EST/PST on AMC and AMC+, with additional episodes debuting weekly on Sundays. At a time when techbros are becoming the biggest villains on the planet, especially when they become the billionaires they desperately strive to be, this series will probably be timely… if it doesn't feel outdated by the time it premieres.

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs, and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Billy Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world.

Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, Sarah Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest-starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation. Glatzer serves as executive producer, writer, and showrunner, alongside executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series' second episode, Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4, Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6, and Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.

Let's watch some techbros suffer. We try to find joy wherever we can…

