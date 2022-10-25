The Batman: Arkham Asylum Spinoff Taps Antonio Campos to Write & More

When it comes to streaming series spinoffs from Matt Reeves' The Batman (with more planned, apparently), it's like a tale of two worlds. On one hand, the Colin Farrell-starring Penguin spinoff has Lauren LeFranc aboard as writer & showrunner, and Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) set to direct two episodes and executive produce the HBO Max series. And with Farrell having nothing but good things to say about how the project is progressing, things are looking promising. But then there's the Arkham Asylum-focused spinoff, which originally began as a series focusing on the Gotham City PD before a creative refocus forced a shift toward the infamous asylum. Now, Variety is reporting from sources (though reps from all parties involved have declined to comment) that Antonio Campos (HBO's The Staircase) has boarded the project as its new writer and would also direct, serve as showrunner & executive produce should the project get a series green light.

When the project was still focusing on the GCPD, Terence Winter was set to write and executive produce, but Winter would depart months later over creative differences. From there, Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) was brought on to tackle the project, but Barton would depart the project when the focus shifted to Arkham Asylum. Reeves is set to executive produce the Arkham Asylum project under his 6th & Idaho banner alongside Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark is also set to executive produce with 6th & Idaho's Rafi Crohn on board to co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio, which is where Reeves currently has an overall creative deal. While initially revealing two spinoff projects from his popular cinematic take on The Dark Knight, Reeves mentioned in an interview from earlier this month of his interest in additional streaming series projects focused on other characters in The Batman universe.