The Blacklist Season 10: Red's On Borrowed Time; New S10E01 Images Along with new images for S10E01 "The Night Owl," James Spader & The Blacklist cast previewed Red living on borrowed time in a sneak peek.

This Sunday marks the beginning of the end for James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington as his past comes back to haunt him in some very real & deadly ways. Red being exposed as an FBI informant would be more than enough storyline to end the series on. But add a team of former Blacklisters out for revenge, and it's safe to say that things are going to get pretty explosive. In fact, the following two updates both fit into the "explosive" category, as we have four new preview images from NBC's The Blacklist S10E01 "The Night Owl." And without spoiling anything, let's just say that they're all part of a very "explosive" moment. Following that, we have a featurette that sets up where things stand heading into the final season.

And in the following sneak peek at what's to come, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters means for Red & the team as the final endgame begins this Sunday:

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 1 "The Night Owl": Six months after Wujing's escape from custody, Reddington (James Spader) mysteriously resurfaces in Manhattan amidst an explosion; when a former blacklister is found at the scene, the task force begins to investigate a larger conspiracy at play. Written by Lukas Reiter, here's a look at the preview images for the opening episode of the long-running NBC series' final season:

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases, and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them." Joining Spader for the final run (with the show celebrating its 200th episode on Sunday, March 19th) are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the 10th & final season of NBC's The Blacklist:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.